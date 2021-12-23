Enter Morpheus, or rather some version of him. The character doesn’t look anything like we remember him to, and that’s because he isn’t actually the same Morpheus we grew up with. This Morpheus (played by Abdul Mateen II) is actually a program that Thomas/Neo created out of his subconscious for his popular video game, both new and old; new in that he isn’t a human being but a manmade code, and old in that he’s a curious amalgamation of the real Morpheus (Fishburne) and Smith (Weaving). Though we initially meet him as a program working within the Matrix to maintain the status quo, at his core, he’s still Morpheus, meaning that his true purpose is to help The One realize his destiny and defeat the artificial intelligence still keeping humans in bondage. The only difference? He doesn’t have a physical body and has limited function outside of the computer world. (Plus, his updated wardrobe is somehow even more fabulous than it was before.)