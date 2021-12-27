Here, again, we return to the place we started: contradiction, dual impulses, a desire to build something strong together even as we spend more time learning to understand and love ourselves apart. Sparked by a year that submits to Venus in Capricorn and anchored by the conjunctions that Mercury, Venus, and Mars make to Saturn in Aquarius on March 2, March 28, and April 4, respectively, before Saturn, too, stations retrograde. Whatever we build next year, we build it slow because we build it to last. To light our way, unflinching, are the eclipses in Taurus and Scorpio, beginning with a new moon in Taurus on April 30, then a full moon in Scorpio on May 16, followed by a new moon in Scorpio on October 25, and finally a full moon in Taurus on November 8. As ardent as they are enduring, these solar and lunar events give us the strength to love what we will ultimately have to let go.