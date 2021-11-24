Bruised Isn’t Great, But Halle Berry And Sheila Atim Are

Bruised’s biggest scene-stealer is still Atim’s Buddhakan, who brings a quiet strength to her moments with Justice, and it’s in the silence where their relationship goes from trainer/ fighter or mentor/mentee to something more. Sure, a fighter falling in love with her trainer is another cliché (have I mentioned the movie has a lot of those?) but the way Atim and Berry lock into each other with palpable chemistry, and the way Atim elevates every familiar line that in another fighting film could fall flat (example: “You grew up with damage and survived on rage. And that rage carried you into the ring.”) make their relationship the heart of Bruised. As they both try to move past their devastating backstories (Buddhakan’s wife left her and took her son, Justice was sexually abused as a child and abandoned her own son), their healing is unfolding as vigourously as their training sequences, and as Justice gets her fight back, they each find solace in each other’s trauma. It’s a really grounded, beautiful love story between two Black women in the midst of a sloppy and chaotic film that doesn’t treat the rest of its plot with the same intention.