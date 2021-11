Step Inside Susan Alexandra’s Store, A New York Fairytale Come To Life

The result resembles the inside of one of Susan Alexandra’s multicolored handbags, which Korn confirms was the intention: “We laid the tile out just like we lay the bag design out.” Rows of Jolly Rancher-esque glass bricks make up the counters and frame the design centerpiece of the store: a tile fountain depicting a woman’s face, which Korn has come to view as a wishing well after visitors started throwing coins in it. “I think it just is magical to have a fountain,” says Korn. “[It] is based on the Best Friend Necklace , which is one of the first things I made. And it fits over your heart, and the intention is for it to be a protector and something to carry with you and protect you everywhere you go. It utilizes the evil eye…. [When it came to the store,] it was like, We need a protector. We need something or some entity looking out for us and bringing us joy and luck.”