It’s 2021 And Olay Is Giving Out Free Juicy Couture Tracksuits

Some brand collabs were simply made to be: Louis Vuitton and Murakami, NARS and Andy Warhol, Supreme and, well, everyone. Joining those match-made-in-heaven ranks is none other than heritage skincare brand Olay and Juicy Couture, the loungewear imprint that brought candy-colored velour to Hollywood in the early aughts. Yes, you read that right — and no, you haven’t traveled back in time to the era of whale tails and micro-mini-skirts. It’s 2021, and we’re utterly here for a brand mashup that feels simultaneously throwback and thoroughly du jour. To mark Cyber Monday, Olay is gifting customers with a free marigold-hued Juicy Couture tracksuit when they spend $150 or more on Olay.com.
For anyone as nostalgic for the early 2000s as we are, the holidays have arrived early thanks to Olay's splashy partnership with one of the most era-defining brands of Y2K. The longtime beauty house is responsible for its fair share of hit products since its inception in 1952 — everything from Oil of Olay to its cult-favorite Beauty Fluid — but it’s the brand’s sun-kissed Vitamin C + Peptide 24 collection that helped broker the mashup with the citrus-adjacent, starlet-beloved ready-to-wear brand.
If you want to be one of the lucky few to receive this rare fashion remix, we advise planning ahead. For starters, you need to head over to an extra-special sign-up page to receive the to-be-released checkout code to use on Cyber Monday. After the promo code reveal on November 29 at 9 AM ET, you'll need to meet the $150 threshold in order to score the Juicy tracksuit (valued at over $200).
You still have a couple weeks left in the month to finalize your game plan for the big shopping holiday, so allow us to suggest some of Olay's most luxurious gift sets to help you reach the gift-with-purchase minimum (including ones featuring the new brightening collection, which is the inspiration behind the sunny velour hue). The deal is good while supplies last, so make sure to smash the signup button before this partnership is squeezed out for good.
A three-piece set that includes the Vitamin C + Peptide 24 Serum, a travel-sized Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream, and the Deep Hydrating Eye Gel, this brightening and ultra-hydrating kit offers maximum glow with a minimal of products.
This multi-step kit will equip your skin with a lustrous glow thanks to the assortment of brightening blends, including Vitamin C + Peptide 24 Face Moisturizer, Vitamin C + Peptide 24 Eye Cream, Regenerist Cream Cleanser, and fragrance-free Deep Hydration Serum with Vitamin B3 + Hyaluronic Acid.
You can skip the studio lighting with the help of this illuminating gift set, which comes with five retinol-infused products — plus a jade roller and cleaning brush for picture-perfect application.
