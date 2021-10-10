Your Horoscope This Week: October 10, 2021

It’s the second week of October and another week of Mercury retrograde, a fairly common transit that’s not afraid to make a name for itself this Libra season. Saturn stations direct in Aquarius on October 10th, offering a kind of stern relief in the face of exhaustive efforts to get the bare minimum done. “Here,” Saturn says, pulling out a sturdy cushion-less chair that wobbles just a little. “Rest.”
Take it where you can get it, friends, and as often as you can, even when Oct 12th ushers in a restless first quarter moon in Capricorn. You can put work in (as necessary), but you’ll find that the more you over-extend yourself, the more signals you’ll get that the work is doing you in rather than doing anything for you.
Never a bad time to tune into Venus in Sagittarius, an influence not unlike that kooky high school language teacher who just wants to remind you that learning can be fun even if what you’re learning is how to live. On the 13th, Venus in Sagittarius makes a sextile to Saturn in Aquarius echoing these sentiments, and on the 16th Mercury Rx in Libra sextiles Venus in Sag asking us to take that and rewind it back, possibly find some beats that make our booties go (clap). With the Sun in Libra applying a tense square to Pluto in Capricorn the next day, discipline is always on the table. But, whether you apply a disciplined approach to cultivating joy or nursing your sorrow, feasting or fasting, it’s your choice to make, and no choice is wrong. Some are just more difficult to live within.