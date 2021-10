Ellen Pompeo Just Outed Herself As A Karen Unprovoked

Besides the fact that we’re talking about Denzel Thee Washington here — John Q! Training Day! Malcolm X! Antwone Fisher! — Pompeo’s intense response to his direction and her decision to brag about cursing at him on set years later speaks to a type of power that only certain people (and you know what type) have in Hollywood. This isn’t to say that directors should be omnipotent on set; there are some people at the helm of TV shows and films that need to be gathered . And through her 16 years on the show, Pompeo has risen from unknown actress to one of the show’s producers and the highest paid actress in television. But if she’s speaking that way to Denzel, how is she speaking to other members of the cast and crew? From the way that Pompeo described the interaction, Washington was simply doing his job by maintaining the order of his set. Claiming that a Black man “went nuts on her,” and needing to put him in his place — ”This is my show! — is Karen behavior, plain and simple.