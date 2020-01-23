These Grey’s Anatomy Love Stories Are Timeless

The disturbingly high death toll of its doctors may be one of the first things to come to mind when one thinks of Grey’s Anatomy, but the Shonda Rhimes series isn’t always bleak. Yes, the hospital drama does have the occasional plane crash, bomb threat, and natural disaster, but you know what else it has? Some of the best romantic moments of all time. (Say it in a Kanye West voice now: “Of all time!!!”) The series even kicked off with Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) hooking up with who would become her longtime on-again, off-again love interest — McDreamy, aka Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey).
Now, with 15 seasons and counting, Grey’s Anatomy boasts oodles of couples who were just as adored as Mer and Derek. While some were steamy for a moment before fizzling out, others were in it for the long haul. Sure, some couples met a bitter, tragic end, but hey: It’s Grey’s Anatomy. You all knew what you were signing up for!
Click through to read about the 11 best couples ever to grace Grey’s Anatomy.