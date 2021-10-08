Phoebe Robinson’s Tiny Reparations In The Publishing Industry

I think because we were all inside quarantining last year, you just had a lot of time to think. And not just sort of your usual obsessive anxiety sort of stuff, but we're thinking about big themes and big ideas, life and what it looks like. For me, it really forced me to sort of just kind of sit with decisions I’ve made and the things that I want to do, and I really just wanted to be kind of open and vulnerable, which is why I wrote about the decision my boyfriend and I made to be voluntarily child free, and watching the performative allyship happening in real time, and me running a business and COVID. We went from seeing each other every day to not seeing each other for a really long time. So I think the combination of being indoors, thinking about stuff and just wanting to be creative was the perfect sort of storm to write another essay collection, but I still wanted it to be funny at the same time. I didn't want it to be so weighted down by COVID. I think it is of the moment but also the book is very evergreen, and that was always the goal. I really wanted that mix of here's where we are, and here's also where we can go.