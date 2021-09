The brand, which has operated on a made-to-order basis and utilizes organic fabrics to reduce its carbon footprint since its founding in 2013, has long used archival research and personal storytelling to inform its designs. In 2017, with the launch of their collection “Bloodroot,” inspired by their Southern heritage and the post-Antebellum period, the two created an online platform for users to share their own personal and familial stories through folktales, quotes, and sayings. This dedication to looking to the past to create uniquely modern apparel has led House of Aama to become one of 10 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists , alongside brands like Batsheva, Hanifa, Eckhaus Latta, and Willy Chavarría.