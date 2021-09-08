Beauty Bay’s Disney Makeup Collection Is What ’90s Dreams Are Made Of

True '90s kids know that nothing produces that warm and fuzzy, nostalgic feeling like the opening chimes of the Disney theme tune. That unfolding castle logo marked the beginning of enchanting journeys into exotic lands, with fairy godmothers, talking woodland creatures, and heroic quests. Now, encapsulating the Disney magic, Beauty Bay has launched a 12-piece, limited-edition makeup collection which takes colors from Disney’s most iconic films (Alice in Wonderland, The Jungle Book, Dumbo and Pinocchio) and turns them into Instagram-worthy eyeshadow palettes and more.
The collection is comprised of three mini eyeshadow palettes, six shadow sticks, and three lip and cheek stains that pay homage to the artists behind our beloved childhood animated movies. After all, these are the people who brought Alice’s blue dress to life, filled The Jungle Book with lush foliage and painted Dumbo’s hat sunshine yellow.
With a combination of matte, cream-to-powder blush, and glossy satin lip colors, the Lip and Cheek Duos give you rosy red cheeks to rival Pinocchio’s, while the chubby Shadow Sticks offer a quick color payoff. Super pigmented and smudge-free, the formula sets after just 30 seconds for an all-day look and can be used all over the eye or to create a graphic liner.
The real stars of the show, though, are the mini eyeshadow palettes. Inspired by Disney’s Alice in Wonderland, Dumbo, and The Jungle Book respectively, each palette features six vibrant matte shades which are ultra-blendable and buildable for looks that riff on Baloo’s fur, the Cheshire Cat’s stripes, or Dumbo’s eyes. The palettes themselves are emblazoned with iconic scenes from each film. Even better, the entire range is vegan and cruelty-free.
"We hope this collection inspires our community and all the Disney fans to dream in color and make their own magic," said Beauty Bay CEO David Gabbie via press release. "Never before has Disney Color licensed a cosmetic product which focuses on the colors seen in the original films themselves, rather than the simplified character call-outs for products."
We couldn’t agree more. For Disney fans, the collection is an extra sweet taste of nostalgia. For everyone else, it’s a truly joyful explosion of color and we’re itching to get our hands on the full lineup. After all, the best beauty products are the ones that make you excited to experiment – that's the magic of makeup.
The Disney Color x Beauty Bay collection launches exclusively on the Beauty Bay app on 7th September at 6pm. It’ll then launch online on 8th September at 6pm.
