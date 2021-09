Texas’s Radical Abortion Ban Will Be Devastating For Immigrant Communities

According to a report from the Guttmacher Institute, Texans will now have to travel 20 times farther to get abortion care , increasing travel times an average of 3.5 hours by car or bus each way. But the checkpoints set up by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) that surround the Rio Grande Valley, the southern border region of Texas, prevent people without documentation from crossing to another state to seek abortion care. This means that thanks to SB8, our undocumented communities will lose what little access they had to safe abortion care, especially once you consider that anyone who helps a Texan obtain care — even someone like me, who works to organize our communities through advocacy and to build power in the fight for reproductive justice — can now be taken to court for “aiding and abetting” an abortion.