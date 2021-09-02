The Luckiest New Moon Of 2021 Is Finally Here

Even before the temperatures begin to drop, the start of September always brings with it an air of change. And the new moon in Virgo that's appearing on September 6 is just what we need to pave the way for that fresh start we're all hoping to have this fall, after surviving the "hot girl summer" that wasn't.
All new moons are opportunities to wipe last month's slate clean, but this luminary in particular offers a golden opportunity for us to transform, says Madi Murphy, co-founder of The Cosmic RX and The Cosmic Revolution. That's because the sun and the moon will form a trine to Uranus, the Great Awakener planet. This combo opens us up to new experiences, Murphy says. "It’s also reminding you that what makes you unique will make you successful in your work, art, or purpose," she adds. This is the time to get creative, and "seek out practical, innovative solutions in your work, in your self care rituals, habits and relationships," she says.
Virgo can be practical and humble, but nevertheless, this will be an emotional new moon, says Lisa Stardust, the author of Saturn Return Survival Guide and The Astrology Deck. "Logic and reason won’t hold any importance now, as we are leaning into our intuition and feelings," she tells Refinery29. "This will give us all a desire to evolve and move forward in life — but with care." Intuition can be a strong indicator of where you need to move next — listen to it, honor it, and follow it as this luminary inches closer. It may take you to some interesting or unexpected places.
What makes this new moon even more special is the harmonious transits that are accompanying it. First up, Venus in Libra will form a trine with Jupiter in Aquarius. "This is one of the most positive astrological aspects, bringing optimism, opportunities, and the promise of growth," says Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for Astrology.com and author of Moon Signs: Unlock Your Inner Luminary Power. Jupiter is the Planet of Luck and Abundance, and when it comes together with Venus, the Planet of Adoration and Aesthetics, magic happens.
Another one: Mars in Virgo will be forming a trine with Pluto in Capricorn, which Montúfar says allows "for deep and real transformation to take place." Ready or not, there's a metamorphosis going on here. Embrace the change, go with the flow, and reap the benefits of your own personal journey.
Although this new moon has some major positives, be on the lookout for a few downsides. Stardust warns of an "ambiguous cosmic splash" caused by Neptune, which is retrograde in Pisces. "Uncertainty and confusion will force us to stand still and reflect, rather than chase the new dream," she says. Remember when we told you to listen to your intuition? This kind of confusion can make it hard to know what your gut is really saying. Now's the perfect time to utilize that planner you haven't touched all year: Drawing up a pro/con list, or laying out some easy-to-follow steps to take toward a goal will help clarify your next move.
Before the new moon takes place, there are a few low energy days known as the dark of the moon, according to Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer for Keen.com. "This phase is a time of healing and renewal, and can provide the wisdom and healing powers we need to overcome obstacles and begin the new cycle," she says. So from now until the new moon bestows us with her presence, take it easy. Rest up, schedule a movie night, and just chillax. This double dose of Virgo energy is not something to mess around with.
The last piece of advice we'll leave you with is from Murphy: "Figure out what are the big goals you want to achieve over the next six months and then break them down into smaller steps," she says. "This is the new moon to invoke practical magic. Think of the big, broad dreams and desires." With the right plan of action up your sleeve, this enchanting new moon makes anything possible.