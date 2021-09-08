Every Only Murders In The Building Character (& Cameo) Is A Suspect

Like any good true crime podcast, whodunnit film, or real-life mystery, Hulu's Only Murders in the Building has a cast of major characters you shouldn't trust and minor characters you shouldn't forget. At the center of them all are Mabel (Selena Gomez), Charles (Steve Martin), and Oliver (Martin Short), a trio of true crime obsessives who all live in the same upscale Manhattan building. When their neighbor dies, allegedly by suicide, all three are convinced there's been a cover-up — and with their combined knowledge of murder mysteries and intel on the residents of Arconia, there's no one mismatched group better suited to figure out what really happened on floor nine.
In a very meta move, the trio decides to record a true crime podcast of their own while they dig into the case. But what if Mabel, Charles, and Oliver aren't necessarily trustworthy, either? And what if the late Tim Kono (Julian Cihi), an enemy of pretty much everyone in his building, was maybe... not a great person?
Of course, Only Murders in the Building has a wealth of twists and turns, but some of the show's biggest surprises aren't even related to the plot. Famous talk show hosts, comedians, musicians, and more pop up throughout the season, some playing bystanders or even suspects. Read on for all of Arconia's innocent and not-so-innocent residents, sleuths, and surprising celebrity cameos — the killer might just be in this slideshow.