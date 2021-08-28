It's that time of year again — Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty is here. In case you need a refresher: it's the retailer's biggest sale, and it only happens twice a year. For three straight weeks, starting on August 29 and lasting until September 18, you can cop daily half-off markdowns on the best makeup and skincare goods. But you'll need to add-to-cart *fast* because the deals expire after 24 hours.
As with previous iterations of this major beauty bonanza, we’ve lined up every on-sale product in the 21 slides to come, from MAC's iconic matte lipsticks to the internet's favorite acne patches. A pro tip: Remember to set your iPhone reminders so you know what days to score your favorites.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
As with previous iterations of this major beauty bonanza, we’ve lined up every on-sale product in the 21 slides to come, from MAC's iconic matte lipsticks to the internet's favorite acne patches. A pro tip: Remember to set your iPhone reminders so you know what days to score your favorites.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.