This Reformation Dress Sold Out After Taylor Swift’s TikTok Debut — Shop It In Other Colors Now

In the nine-second video, Swift showcased four different looks, each inspired by her albums, including folklore, evermore , Fearless (Taylor’s Version), and the forthcoming Red (Taylor’s Version). For the Fearless look, the singer wore a yellow floral sundress with a corset bodice and tiny bows on the front. The dress, called the Joyce Dress in the color Felicity, was on sale at Reformation at the time for $152, down from $218. It’s sold out now, but that shouldn’t come as a surprise given the level of dedication Swifties have to their queen.