She Was One In A Million — The R29Unbothered Team Remembers Aaliyah

Which brings me to another Aaliyah performance that should have won an Oscar, Emmy, MTV VMA, Grammy, and all of the above. It’s a performance that when you watch it, you think “oh, Baby girl is an ENTERTAINER who can do whatever the hell she wants” and it feels like a precursor to her acting career. It’s Aaliyah performing “If Your Girl Only Knew” (an eternal bop from the Steal Yo’ Man R&B era) on Showtime At The Apollo in 1996. This performance feels like that first cup of tea in the morning while the sunlight is streaming in and the day’s worries have yet to hit. It’s smooth like that first sip. It’s like a gulp of peace. The choreography is impeccable, but it’s Aaliyah that elevates sharp moves into a silky masterclass in putting on a show. Watching the performance is bittersweet now because it’s Aaliyah at her finest, and it just makes me think of the future of Aaliyah excellence we missed. But, as Steph mentioned, that future lives on in the R&B stars dominating the charts now. Aaliyah’s 1996 performance looks like it could have been performed in 2021 — frame for frame — and it wouldn’t feel dated, down to the baggy leather matching ‘fit.