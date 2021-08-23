Zoë Kravitz Wore The Perfect Summer Dress — & Yes, It’s Still Available

If you spent the entire weekend thinking about Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum’s rumored relationship after the two were spotted sipping iced coffees together in New York City, you’re not alone. You’re also not the only one wondering where the High Fidelity star got her electric blue slip dress. While there’s no solid information confirming the couple, we do know where Kravitz’s dress came from. And not only is it still available, but it comes in several different colors.
Kravitz’s midi-length slip dress is from Araks, a New York-based lingerie and swimwear label. While showcasing the cyan number, the actress paired it with mustard-colored block heels, a thin gold chain necklace, and silver-tinted sunglasses.
The dress, called the Cadel Slip in the color Sky, costs $330 and is still available in sizes XS to XL. It’s also in stock in a bevy of other, equally covetable colors, including fuchsia, indigo, and tan that will bring to mind Sarah Jessica Parker’s DKNY naked dress from 1997.
It comes as no surprise that Kravitz, who has long had enviable style, would be the source of this summer’s most sought-after dress, which, with the right boots and oversized cardigan, could easily transition into a fall staple. “I need Zoë Kravitz’s blue dress ASAP. This color is everything,” a user named Sierra tweeted. The founder of the Hung Up newsletter, Hunter Harris, wrote: “I found Zoë Kravitz’s blue dress so my work here is done I believe.” Another user, named Rachel, found herself in a very relatable conundrum because of Kravitz’s dress: “I lost my airpods, but I found the link to Zoë Kravitz’s blue dress.. should I buy new headphones or the dress?” she tweeted.
I lost my airpods but I found the link to Zoë kravitz’s blue dress.. should I buy new headphones or the dress— Rachel (@Rael_ri) August 22, 2021
AirPods can wait. Kravitz’s dress, however, might not stay in stock for long. So, while we wait for more concrete details about Tatum and Kravitz’s relationship status, shop her slip, below.
