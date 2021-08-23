Beyoncé Channeled Audrey Hepburn In A 128-Carat Diamond Necklace

The nods to the 1961 film Breakfast At Tiffany's, which famously featured Holly Golightly eating breakfast outside of the jewelry brand’s storefront, go beyond the necklace. Not only does Beyoncé wears a black dress similar to the Givenchy number sported by Audrey Hepburn in the movie’s opening scene, but the “Drunk In Love” singer’s hair is also styled in a high bun reminiscent of Hepburn’s look (it’s only missing the tiny tiara). The pair also referenced the 1961 movie with an accompanying film — debuting September 15 — shot by Jay-Z, in which Beyoncé is singing a new version of “Moon River."