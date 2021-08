That vibe is not translating on Paradise, which is currently channeling the gravity of Love Is Blind when really, it should be leaning more towards the free-spirited and fun irreverence of Love Island . The energy of this particular bunch seems more focused than ever on beef and establishing "real" connections — in this case, that means each contestant immediately attaching themselves to another person without even really scoping out the ever-changing scene. Though the references to love and finding the proverbial one early on aren't necessarily new for this show, they're somehow more eye roll-inducing than usual given the pandemic we're still living through as well as what we know about the low success rate of this process . On The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, the contestants have to act like marriage is their end goal whether they truly want that or not. Paradise doesn't typically come with those same stipulations, so why are we forcing them in only the second week of this experience? Why so serious already?