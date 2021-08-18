I’m An Ethical Beauty Brand Founder & This Is What My Routine Looks Like In A Week

Abena Boamah is the founder and CEO of Hanahana Beauty, an ethically-conscious, Black-owned clean beauty and wellness brand aiming to disrupt the global beauty industry by promoting increased transparency of ingredient sourcing, accessibility of products, and responsible environmental practices. Hanahana Beauty, which launched its first facial skin-care product this week, empowers Black women globally by creating sustainable access to income and healthcare for shea butter producers in Ghana. This interview was told to Rachel Krause and has been edited for length and clarity.
SUNDAY
I love to start my Sundays off with cleaning, skin care, and calm. (Honestly, I love to start my Saturdays that same way, too.) Sunday is for masking, so I’m using the new Hanahana Skin Nutrition Detoxifying Powder Mask we just launched. It's perfect for when your skin is feeling congested — it just feels so fresh after. I love this product because you can do a quick mask just by adding water, or you can personalize it to fit your skin.
Today I'm personalizing my mask by adding some rose water, a drop of cocokind oil because I’m feeling fancy, and a drop of Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen, mixing it up, and applying it to my face. I relax on my fire escape — hence the sunscreen — and 15 minutes later I wash everything off. I don’t pat dry; instead I spray on Tower 28 SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray and apply sunscreen, and I'm good to go.
My nighttime routine is pretty simple — I wash my face using Klur Gentle Matter Daily Moisture Cleanser and CeraVe Skin Renewing Night Cream. When it comes to body care, I always use my Sapo cloth to wash (I bought over 50 when I first moved to Ghana so I’ll never run out), plus Native Lavender & Rose Body Wash and Hanahana Shea Butter — today's scent is bamboo coconut. It’s always part of my morning and nightly routine to shower and apply shea butter all over my body. On Sunday nights I like to oil my scalp using Shani Crowe Stimulating Scalp Oil.
MONDAY/TUESDAY
After my morning shower I lather on some Hanahana Lemongrass Shea Butter. I spray rose water and add hemp oil and Supergoop! sunscreen, applying it all on my face. I then use Dieux Skin Forever Eye Mask as I check my emails.
My night routine is basically the same as my morning routine, but for my evening shower experience, I use the Hanahana 2-in-1 Body Bar. I love using this because it allows me to step out of the shower already moisturized.
WEDNESDAY
I start my morning pretty early with a boxing class before heading back to HQ. I also have some in-person meetings today, so I take a little bit more time with my skin-care routine.
I use the Hanahana Black + Brown Exfoliating Cleanser, which feels so nice and refreshing after the gym. I apply my regular skin-care base of Tower 28 SOS spray, hemp oil, sunscreen, and Hanahana Shea Lip Balm, and finally, I lather some Hanahana Amber Vanilla Shea Body Butter on my skin. Since I’m stepping out, I use my Ami Colé Light-Catching Highlighter and Lip Treatment Oil (I’m obsessed with the new line). I apply some mascara and also attempt to brush back the wee edges that are still there with Mielle Pomegranate & Honey Super Hold Edge Gel. I take my rose water with me, which I love for when I have meetings outside of HQ, just for little refresher moments. You can never have too much rose water.
THURSDAY/FRIDAY
I usually work in the office by myself these days, so instead of doing my skin-care routine in the morning I might stay in bed a little later (8:30/9). I’ll start my day with meetings, then move onto my skin-care routine mid-morning after my first team meeting. Nothing really different from the other days, but in the evening I do love to do a brush session before getting in the shower.
