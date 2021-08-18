We Finally Caught A Glimpse Of Sophia Bush’s Square-Cut Engagement Ring

It’s been a week since Sophia Bush made her engagement to entrepreneur Grant Hughes Instagram official. Now, she’s showing off her ring.
On Tuesday, the One Tree Hill alum shared a picture on Instagram in which she’s wearing the gorgeous engagement ring, a pair of heart-shaped sunglasses, and a red Tallia Colin bikini, posing beside her now-fiancé.
“Leaning into this happiness,” she wrote in the caption. “I am deeply aware that joy is not an option for so many around the world in this moment. Clinging to gratitude right now because today it is an option for me.”
Advertisement
For the proposal, Bush’s fiance Hughes chose a square-shaped diamond ring with a thin yellow gold band, designed by Kantor Gems, a Beverly Hills fine jeweler. The brand also congratulated the couple on Instagram, writing: "It was truly a pleasure to be able to surprise you with such a fantastic ring."
Bush first announced her engagement on August 10, when she shared a photo of Hughes kneeling in front of her inside a boat in Lake Como, Italy. The proposal comes a year after the two were first spotted together in Malibu, confirming their relationship.
Over the past year, celebrity proposals have diverged from traditional engagement rings, with statement silhouettes and three-stone rings dominating the trends. You might remember Ariana Grande’s unique engagement ring, which featured a pearl and an oval-shaped diamond on an angle, or Kat Dennings’ three-stone diamond ring with a gold band. But Hughes went the traditional route with Bush’s ring, which features a traditional square cut.