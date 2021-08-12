Britney Spears’ Dad Is Finally On His Way Out Of Her Conservatorship

“If the public knew all the facts of Ms. Spears’ personal life,” they wrote in the resistant filing, “not only her highs but also her lows, all of the addiction and mental health issues that she has struggled with, and all of the challenges of the Conservatorship, they would praise Mr. Spears for the job he has done, not vilify him. But the public does not know all the facts, and they have no right to know, so there will be no public redemption for Mr. Spears.”