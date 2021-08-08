Your Horoscope This Week: August 8, 2021

As we move forward, empowered by Leo’s passionate desire to create something meaningful, we leave our sense of collective identity, only to return to it again soon. Once Venus in Virgo makes a trine to Pluto in Capricorn midweek, what we value and what we want for ourselves aches to be reflected in what we do for others. It’s up to us to rebuild the world we need, to recognize the systems built against us and how they’ve come to live inside us.