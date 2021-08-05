The 2021 Version Of Blair & Serena Make Their Gossip Girl Debut

It all takes place during the second biggest party of the year — after Zoya’s (Whitney Peak) messy birthday event from episode 3, of course. Zoya and Julien (Jordan Alexander) are attempting to squash all the lingering doubt around their friendship by dressing up as an iconic couple for Hulaween, the annual costume contest thrown by “one of the witches from Hocus Pocus.” The contest, according to Luna (Zion Moreno) and Monet (Savannah Smith), is the event of the season, resulting in front page — or rather, front Instagram feed — coverage from fashion magazines like Women’s Wear Daily, Vogue, and Harper’s Bazaar. This is all very blah-blah-blah to Obi (Eli Brown), who starts to further distance himself from both his current girlfriend Zoya and ex-girlfriend Julien as they try to fake nice until they actually make nice. Part of what ends up uniting the two half-sisters is their equal disdain for two white high schoolers at a rival private school named Pippa (Ella Rubin) and Bianca (Katherine Reis). P&B have been on Julien’s radar for years, mostly because they think they’re her competition. She, as Don Draper so memorably put it, doesn’t think of them at all.

