Olympic Nail Art Peaked In Tokyo — These Are The 5 Coolest Looks

Everyone has a favorite event in the Summer Olympics. For you, it might be gymnastics, and watching Suni Lee of Team U.S.A. take home gold in the Women's All-Around probably made you a little emotional. Maybe you're a diehard soccer fan. Or, you tune into the pool events, from 200-meter backstroke to water polo.
Regardless of your sport of choice, or whether or not you've been watching closely, one theme that rang true throughout the Tokyo Games this summer: The athletes brought it with their nail art. Scroll through the gallery ahead to see the close-ups of the coolest manicures that you might've missed. Because even if the U.S. women's soccer team didn't take home gold, Alex Morgan's American-flag manicure certainly deserves honorable mention.