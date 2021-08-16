When coaching emerging Latina journalists, one of the most important pieces of advice Menendez imparts is one she received herself: “Stop asking for permission to do this, and put your money where your mouth is.” It’s a life-changing tip that her business partner Juleyka Lantigua-William, co-owner and executive producer of Latina to Latina, first shared with her a few years ago. At the time, Menendez was shopping the podcast around to different production studios that didn’t share her enthusiasm or vision for the project. Discouraged, Menendez sought counsel from Lantigua-William, who motivated her to consider a different option: creating the podcast herself. “She asked, ‘Why don’t you just own this yourself?’” Menendez remembers. She began investing her own money, time, and energy into the project. "It has been the most fulfilling thing I’ve ever done," she says. The project has been mighty successful, too. In June, Latina to Latina celebrated one million lifetime downloads, a bona fide that silences early criticisms that the podcast is "too niche" and affirms that Latinas crave and deserve intimate long-form conversations explaining how they navigate complicated work and life challenges to build careers they love.