How Olympian Dalilah Muhammad Pushed Past Injuries & Illness To Win Silver

“Picking a word is about being in a zone where you’re thinking about what your future is going to hold and are deciding on what path you’ll take to get there and achieve that. A lot of times, if I'm training hard, the word is about where the finish line will be, and that pushes me forward to keep going for that level of success. When it hit 2020, I was having a really difficult time trying to figure out what that word was going to be. I felt like I was in limbo that year. And then, crazy enough, we got the news [about COVID] around March . It was just one of those things. [For 2021], I did come up with something. I almost want to share it with you — but I’m going to hold off for now.”