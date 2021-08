However, fans shouldn’t be surprised that Outer Banks overturned one of its most emotionally impactful demises. Season 2 is defined by its refusal to let big character deaths actually stick. In third episode “Prayers,” Sarah is rushed to a doctor after she is accidentally shot by her brother Rafe (Drew Starkey). After surgery, Sarah flatlines due to massive blood loss and her doctor (Marshall Bell) walks away, telling John B. there isn’t anything to be done. John B. tearfully performs CPR for minutes on Sarah’s lifeless body (far too many minutes for someone’s brain to lack oxygen, Grey’s Anatomy will tell you). At first, it appears Outer Banks is ready to kill off a beloved main character like Sarah to give the Pogues an intense new reason to want revenge against the Camerons — or, in a pragmatic sense, free Sarah’s portrayer Madelyn Cline from her OBX responsibilities in favor of hanging out on yachts for Knives Out 2 . But then John B. tells Sarah’s corpse, “I love you.” Suddenly, her monitor is beeping once more. Her finger trembles. Sarah Ward is alive.