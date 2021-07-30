Where We Left All The Pogues At The End Of Outer Banks Season 1

As we’ve established, John B. is afraid for his life — and he comes to the conclusion that the safest thing for him to do is flee the country via a boat JJ stole from his dad. At the last second, he reunites with Sarah, and the two escape together in the midst of a major tropical storm. The weather is not conducive to boat travel; realistically, there is no way these kids (not to mention the boat) would survive these conditions. But, as Sarah says at one point, she would “rather die than be without” John B. It’s a lot.