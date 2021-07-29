Put The Salary In The Job Post, You Cowards

Ella usually uses Glassdoor to do her pay research, as well as a Google sheet that’s been shared among people in her industry. But sometimes, no amount of outside research is enough — and you find out after time-consuming interviews that the job isn't going to pay you what you need it to. "I spent six weeks interviewing for a role I was really excited about in the tourism sector," Ella recalls. "I finished the interview circuit and one of the higher-ups responded to my thank you note with the salary band. Unfortunately, the high end was my current salary. She encouraged me to stick with the process due to the company's 'compelling benefits package.' But when I met with HR, they told me benefits were pretty standard. At the end of the day, there was no salary flexibility, so I turned down the opportunity and shortly after landed a job that paid $30K more."

