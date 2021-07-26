If you're (im)patiently anticipating the final installment of Issa Rae's hit series Insecure, you're going to have to keep waiting for quite some time because the multi-hyphenate is quite busy these days. The latest project keeping her occupied? Planning a secret wedding to the man she's never ever publicly talked about.
On Monday July 26, Rae broke the internet by casually revealing that she had tied the knot with her longtime partner, a businessman named Louis Diame, in the South of France. The happy but shocking news was delivered via a stunning photoset of the event shared on the actress' Instagram page. Ever the jokester, Rae captioned the pictures as if they were from a photoshoot and not her actual wedding.
"A) Impromptu photo shoot in a custom @verawang dress," she wrote in the tongue-in-cheek caption. "B) My girls came to help me, but they all coincidentally had on the same dress! They were sooooo embarrassed.
C) Then I took a few flicks with Somebody’s Husband."
For many people, this many be the first mention or sighting of Diame, but Rae's relationship has been a well-kept secret for years — their romance can be traced all the way back to 2012 during the production of her YouTube series The Misadventures of an Awkward Black Girl. While she and her man have since appeared on some red carpets together, the HBO star never really shared whether or not she was dating because she preferred to keep her personal life on the low.
“I get so much feedback about everything," she told Marie Claire in 2018. "The one thing I don’t need feedback on is who I’m sleeping with.”
Mum was the word until her 2019 Essence cover shoot included a glimpse at a sparkling diamond on her ring finger, but even then, Rae continued to dodge questions about the relationship. Years later, however, she's finally confirmed the rumors by sharing photos from her dreamy French wedding with fans and friends on social media. (Just another personal invite to a legendary Issa Rae event that was lost in the mail, I guess. No hard feelings.)