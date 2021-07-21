Call Her Alex Cooper — The Call Her Daddy Host Is All Business (& Sex)

“I've always been kind of like this,” Cooper says. “I have always [had] such an extroverted personality. My dad is in the entertainment industry, he's a producer, so I always wanted to be on camera or behind the scenes. In high school, I was like, I'm going into video production and I'm going to be there for all four years. I sat down with the dean of students and convinced him to let me take all four years of the same elective, which was video production. And they let me because I was like, ‘I already know what I want to do for a living, why would I do anything else?’”

