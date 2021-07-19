Kevin Can F**k Himself‘s Mary Hollis Inboden Is No Sitcom Sidekick

“Me too. Girls like Patty and Allison are really special to me because they speak for a lot of women right now who are in a misogynistic society. It happens a lot with females, where we decide there’s a woman we wouldn’t get along with — ‘that kind of woman.’ And it happens very early. It happens in high school a lot, where we divide and we go, ‘You’re that kind of girl, I’ll never hang out with you.’ And that girl says the same back to you. And I really do think that it’s partially because of this that we’re all fighting for equality. We’re all under this umbrella that is led by a straight white male, and then nobody can come up and we all have to put ourselves against each other. And I hate that because women, when they get together, can really make things happen, and we don’t need all this competition and we don’t need all this one-upping, or ‘I’m going to get you under my thumb so that I have a little bit more power in this room of men.’ And I think that only happens because of the Kevins.”