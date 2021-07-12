After Years Of Making Transphobic Comments, Tomi Lahren Is Defending Caitlyn Jenner. But Why?

In her bid to become the next governor of California, Caitlyn Jenner attended the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), an annual gathering of the nation's "top conservatives," in hope of raising her political capital. Instead, Jenner was verbally attacked by attendees, who hurled transphobic remarks at her during and after her speech. One person filmed themselves deadnaming Jenner and calling her a "sick freak," before asking her what she thought about "the stuff they're teaching in schools regarding LGBTQ" and asking her to not "forget about Jesus."
However, among those who condemned the anti-trans attacks was Fox commentator and right-wing fear-monger Tomi Lahren. "Hearing how some 'conservatives' treated @Cailtyn_Jenner at CPAC makes my blood boil. There's no room for your hate in the America First movement," Lahren tweeted. "We believe in freedom and we believe in limited government. The way she chooses to live her personal life harms you in no way!"
Advertisement
After finding herself on the receiving end of criticism among her fellow conservatives, Lahren sent another tweet in support for the former reality star and athlete: "The attacks on @Cailtyn_Jenner are despicable. I'll go to bat for her every single time and if you want to take my 'conservative' card for it, take it and shove it," she posted. "Your mob is no better than the Left's and in fact, it's uglier."
Despite Lahren's show of support for Jenner — and decided stance against transphobia — it's quite ironic that the conservative talking head is suddenly casting herself as an ally. Let's not forget Lahren actually has a storied history of anti-trans statements and tweets that is easily traceable. In 2019, she took issue with a Gillette ad featuring a transgender boy shaving for the first time, tweeting, "it's a little much to normalize and promote high-school-aged kids undergoing hormone therapy and gender reassignment. Don't ya think?"
Tomi Lahren can’t even keep her hatred consistent. pic.twitter.com/eHvVghzKZx— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) July 12, 2021
As recently as January 2021, she tweeted in opposition to trans students competing on sports teams that align with their gender, writing, "Funny how the 'it's all about the science' argument doesn't apply to transgender men competing in women's sports..." She also went out of her way to misgender and deadname Chelsea Manning.
And, forever the Donald Trump stan, Lahren once went to great lengths to defend his trans military ban, which has since been reversed by President Joe Biden, and applaud Trump's repeal of Obama-era transgender bathroom rules. On July 26, 2017, she tweeted, "The military is not a social experiment. Finally a POTUS who understands the concept. Political correctness=intellectual dishonesty!"
The following day, she taunted those who support trans people serving in the military, tweeting, "Libs, wanna put up an actual argument as to why transgenders should serve? 'It's the nice thing to do' or 'you're mean' doesn't cut it." When Obama's trans bathroom guidelines were rescinded by former President Trump, Lahren praised the decision as a chance to "return America's taxpayer funded bathrooms and locker rooms to normal."
Given Lahren’s tainted history of spewing anti-trans rhetoric to appease the base she has now considered condemning, it's difficult to not view her recent comments as anything more than blatant, shameless political opportunism. Of course, Lahren is supporting Jenner, who has proven in her short but dangerous run for office that she, too, will promote conservative agendas — even at the cost of trans lives and rights. Lahren is nothing if not a glutton for the media spotlight, even if it comes at the expense of trans Americans… Jenner included.