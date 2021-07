After All The Controversy, Is Great Jones Cookware Even Worth It?

In response to the allegations of a Black employee being asked to share their feelings on the BLM movement, a spokesperson also asked for the following statement to be published in full: “Sierra initiated a discussion on how the company should address the challenges of social justice. She asked how everyone was feeling, and a Black employee shared that she preferred to focus on business actions, not personal feelings. Sierra agreed, and the company worked to post a statement about Black Lives Matter on its website, make major donations to three separate organizations, and create a database of Black-authored recipes and cookbooks. Conversations around social justice are often uncomfortable and Sierra recognized this. As a society, it is important that all of us – individuals and corporations – confront injustice and forge a more equitable future. Sierra followed up with the employees after this conversation, and continued to work with the team in creating a strategic plan to support Black Lives Matter. Today, the work continues a year later and Great Jones has retained a DEI firm, Change Cadet, to support its continued efforts.”