The Saga Of Adam Neumann & WeWork, Explained As Simply As Humanly Possible

Neumann founded WeWork, billed as something of an in-person social media network, in 2010. The premise was simple: It was a place where startup employees and freelancers could find community, but more than that, it was a place where work and life just became one and the same. Employees worked long hours, but were also treated with extravagant perks and glamorous parties. At the center of everything was Neumann, who dazzled countless workers and investors alike with his idea, which he insisted was the future.