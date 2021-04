The Saga Of Adam Neumann & WeWork, Explained As Simply As Humanly Possible

In August 2019, the company released its mandatory S-1 paperwork, which was… alarming. The document was mocked for everything from its dramatic epitaph (“We dedicate this to the energy of we — greater than any one of us but inside each of us”) to a section titled “Expected Resilience in a Downturn” (of course, this did not age well). At least 10 pages discuss, in detail, “risk factors” specifically related to Neumann, including interviews he gave that violate the IPO quiet period, reported The Verge . Tech journalist Shira Ovide called the S-1’s revelations “astonishing,” writing that the company’s “growth is overwhelming, but it’s not clear that it got there in a sustainable way.” Neumann was also criticized for a disclosure that he made millions by selling a trademark back to the company. Neumann reportedly had no idea that any of his admissions in the S-1 were abnormal or reflected poorly on him, sources told Vanity Fair.