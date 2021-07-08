It Always Works In Your Favor is a compilation of Aneesha DuBois’s journal entries-turned-reflections that shows readers that the desires you put out in the universe can come to you if you do the work to prepare for them and are patient. When we spoke over Zoom, her passion for educating women to be in control of their lives was the motivation I didn’t know I needed. The New Jersey native has worked all across various media companies; she was a producer at E! News, a former fashion PR director for Wildfox and even a voice actor on Nickelodeon (Made By Maddie, Paw Patrol, and Roaralai in Mattel’s Cave Club and Cave Tales). When she found a book in her boss’s office about the Law of Attraction, she was so hooked she got in trouble for reading it at work, finished it in a few days and became intent on asking the universe for exactly what she wanted in her life. Through her professional and personal experiences, DuBois chalks her blessings up to preparing herself, believing she can have anything she puts out in the universe and trusting that all of her opportunities will come on time — once you believe in it and do the work to receive it God and the universe will work your blessings out in your favor.