Your August Horoscope Is Here, & These Dates Could Bring You Your Deepest Desires

We’re sinking deeper into ourselves this summer. The Leo New Moon on August 8 gives us a chance to align our lives with goals that speak to our hearts. Meanwhile, inquisitive Mercury is making movies: It enters analytical Virgo on August 11, then shifts into Libra on August 30. These two Mercurial transits will allow us to understand social and personal matters on a deeper level. On August 16, sensual Venus sashays into Libra, which is one of its favorite signs, giving your love life a happy glow. Relationships and money will take a spin when revolutionary Uranus starts its retrograde journey in Taurus on August 19. This planetary moonwalk will last until January 18, 2022, and during this time, we’ll seek adventure and change in different parts of our lives. The seasonal Blue Moon occurs on August 22 in Aquarius. We will be cosmically urged to break free from the status quo and situations that have lost their luster. The Sun also runs into Virgo on August 22, ending the month on a reasonable, practical, and logical note that will carry into September.
