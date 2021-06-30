Too Hot To Handle’s Season 2 Winner Twist Totally Changed The Show

The first few episodes depicted Anthony as a playboy who failed to take his relationship with Melrose seriously and recklessly (and repeatedly) spent the group’s money. But the second half of the season unlocked a side of Anthony that led him to share how he watched his single mother struggle during his childhood because his father left. Being on the show helped Anthony realize the connection between his parents’ relationship and his fear of commitment. He put that doubt behind him and asked Melrose to be his girlfriend. By the end of the season, Too Hot to Handle did not have to persuade us into thinking Anthony grew from the experience. He proved it with his newfound vulnerability and his excitement over having a girlfriend — something he definitely wasn’t looking for in the season premiere.

