“No, I’ve always been like this. I said in one of the Circle challenges that within 10 minutes of meeting a guy in a bar, I booked a flight to Paris with him. Like that is me. I will meet someone and, if we’re on the same vibe, and I don’t get any inkling that he’s not interested, then I just run with it. Because I believe in fairytales. It might sound silly, but that’s just how I am. I believe I will find someone… who’s real.”

