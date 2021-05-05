The Circle Season 2 Winner Explains The Tiny Detail That Almost Lost Her The Game

Not only did the amount of work Deleesa put into becoming Trevor pay off on The Circle, but the fact that they did this together has got to count as some kind of love language. They ended up with an encyclopedia of various men's haircuts, brands of cologne, whiskeys, cars, workouts, sports-themed video games, and details specific to Trevor: jerseys he had growing up, his clothing and shoe sizes, his favorite rappers, some sample lyrics, as well as his tattoos. "I know his tattoos," she said, "That's my man, but I wanted to make sure I wasn't going to get caught up with anything." The sports section included everything from Trevor's favorite Knicks players, numbers of famous players, rules of games, team logos, and even the definition of various terms like "alley-oop."