Sex/Life’s Horny Finale Is About More Than Just Sex. Sarah Shahi Explains Why

Sex/Life’s finale sets up a few narrative pieces to give Billie the room for such a solo exploration. In the second half of the episode, she returns to Columbia, intent on finishing her psychology PhD (amid trips to the bathroom to pump and study). Sasha is pondering marriage, which could suggest a move is imminent — and Billie’s former apartment will be in need of a tenant. Then there’s the matter of Cooper, who, again, is aware of Billie’s “secret” trip to see Brad. The extramarital excursion occurs only days — or weeks, at most — after the Connellys agree to be completely “honest” with each other. It’s unlikely Cooper, who is overcome by jealousy for the majority of Sex/Life, will be quick to forgive such an unexpected betrayal from his wife.

