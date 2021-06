For Shahi, such a conversation was business as usual on the Toronto set of Netflix’s Sex/Life , which premieres its lusty-as-hell first season on Friday. Shahi leads the fearlessly explicit drama as Billie Connelly, a postpartum mom-of-two whose fantasies about her hunky ex-boyfriend Brad Simon ( Adam Demos , who is also Shahi’s real-life partner ) start to affect her marriage with Cooper ( Mike Vogel ). The first time viewers meet Billie, she’s in flashback, passionately making out with Brad in a club; in the heat of the moment, he goes down on her in the packed venue. Five minutes later, the Sex/Life series premiere runs through Billie’s sexual history in a no-holds-barred flashback supercut, confirming the Connecticut mom really did experience “73% of the positions in the Kama Sutra ,” as she says in voiceover.