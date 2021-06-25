It’s been a few weeks since it felt like Netflix had some truly Twitter-breaking content. Sweet Tooth was sweet, but it was never going to take over your timeline. The trending TV or movie drought is over at last with the premiere of two of Netflix’s horniest shows in recent memory.
Sex/Life, created by UnReal writer/producer Stacy Rukeyser, premieres Friday, June 25, and follows a suburban mom (Sarah Shahi) whose fantasies about her former wild child days begin to affect her present day. She has so much sex that even Bridgerton’s Duke (Regé-Jean Page) would blush watching certain snippets of the relationship drama. For this reason alone, viewers will be flocking to Sex/LIfe.
Then there is Too Hot to Handle season 2. The reality show shares a core value with Sex/Life in that it’s constantly thinking about, and talking about, sex. But unlike Rukeyser’s erotic melodrama, no one on Too Hot to Handle is allowed to do the deed. Such rules don’t actually stop the series’ racy singles, though.
This week, you’ll also find anti-rom-com Good on Paper from comedian Iliza Shlesinger, a terrifying new Liam Neeson movie, the return of a mysterious teen show, and much more.
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.