Ilana Glazer Knows You Have Questions About That False Positive Ending

“My wife and I had some birth issues, and during that time I was reading Peter Pan,” the director said. “There’s a section in Peter Pan where the parents, they’re inside the kids’ bedrooms … but they’re looking out the window that the kids have left [through] and I realized what a creepy kind of situation that was because it only meant a couple of things and none of them were good. It meant that either the kids have been thrown out the window or someone abducted them. And to me, that was my understanding of what Peter Pan was, while also kind of wrestling with the idea of ghosts and memory and how do you kind of get over tragedy… The ending of the movie was basically birthed right then.”