Renée Zellweger Is Apparently Dating That HGTV Guy

If you still haven’t heard of this man before, you might have heard of his ex-wife Christina Haack, noted HGTV queen and co-host of Flip or Flop (her co-host is ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, who is now engaged to Selling Sunset 's Heather Rae Young ). In fact, the news of Zellweger and Anstead’s new relationship comes just a few days after Anstead and Haack’s divorce was finalized. They share a 1-year-old son, and Anstead has two other children from a previous marriage. Zellweger has no children, but was with Jim Carrey from 1999 to 2000, married and divorced country singer Kenny Chesney in 2005, was then with Jack White and Bradley Cooper , and most recently musician Doyle Bramhall II from 2012 to 2019.