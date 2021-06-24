Renée Zellweger Is Apparently Dating That HGTV Guy

While everyone else in Hollywood is getting back with their ex, Renée Zellweger has decided to throw us for an arguably even bigger loop, and date a seemingly random (and handsome) British reality TV host.
Said reality TV guy is Ant Anstead, best known for hosting a slew of car building-related shows like Channel 4’s For the Love of Cars with Philip Glenister and Wheeler Dealers (from 2017-2020). Unlike his new girlfriend, he hasn’t won any Oscars for his work, but he did once hand-build an Alfa Romeo 158 out of spare parts and donor cars, which honestly means little to me but nonetheless sounds very difficult and impressive.
According to TMZ, the two met earlier in June while filming an episode of his new Discovery+ show Celebrity IOU Joyride, where Anstead and co-host Cristy Lee help celebrities like Mary J. Blige, Tony Hawk, and Octavia Spencer give one of their loved ones the car transformation of their dreams. It’s a spinoff of the Property Brothers HGTV show Celebrity IOU — yes, the one where Kim Kardashian, Kris and Kendall Jenner recently surprised their friend with a new backyard.
If you still haven’t heard of this man before, you might have heard of his ex-wife Christina Haack, noted HGTV queen and co-host of Flip or Flop (her co-host is ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, who is now engaged to Selling Sunset's Heather Rae Young). In fact, the news of Zellweger and Anstead’s new relationship comes just a few days after Anstead and Haack’s divorce was finalized. They share a 1-year-old son, and Anstead has two other children from a previous marriage. Zellweger has no children, but was with Jim Carrey from 1999 to 2000, married and divorced country singer Kenny Chesney in 2005, was then with Jack White and Bradley Cooper, and most recently musician Doyle Bramhall II from 2012 to 2019.
It does seem like these HGTV shows, which are filled with crafty, build-y, good-with-your-hands people, foster a lot of romances — just saying, Zellweger may be on to something.