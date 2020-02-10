This Is How You Ex: Bradley Cooper & Renée Zellweger Had The Sweetest Oscars Reunion

Congratulations! We made it through the 2019 awards season, and its closing ceremony at the 92nd Academy Awards was beyond eventful. We got to watch Janelle Monae open up the show with stunning ode to some of the best (and most underrated) films of the year, Bong Joon Ho's Parasite dominated in almost every category — and Renée Zellweger and Bradley Cooper even had a surprise reunion.
Zellweger and Cooper were romantically linked after working on the psychological horror film Case 39 in 2009. The film was creepy (it was about a demon that assumes the form of an unsuspecting child), but that didn't stop love from blooming between its stars on set. The stars dated until March 2011, when they quietly decided to go their separate ways. No mess, no fuss.
Advertisement
Nine years later, there's nothing but good vibes between the Hollywood exes. Both Zellweger and Cooper were present at the Oscars, and they even made time to say "hello" to each other during the show.
Is 2020 the year of being friendly with your ex? If so, I'm here for it. I personally don't have that particular energy, but I like to see it. Fellow stars Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston also famously reunited at the Screen Actors Guild Awards last month, sending the internet into an excited panic and down a rabbit hole reminiscing about the former couple's good times.
Like Pitt and Aniston, Zellweger and Cooper probably aren't traveling down that path again any time soon — sorry, shippers — but it's nice to see them on good terms.
Related Content:
Advertisement