Everything Leaving Netflix In July 2021

During this time of year, there may be more temptations than ever to lure you off of your couch (and that’s a good thing). But everyone will inevitably need a little time off from their newly vibrant social calendar — and when your “me” time beckons, your Netflix queue will be there to answer the call.
Thankfully, there is a bounty of new movies and TV coming to the streaming platform. But of course, that also means that we need to say goodbye to some tried and true favorites. The good news is that we don’t have to part with too many titles in July, but nonetheless, there are a few names that might be a little painful to part with. First are a handful of critical darlings — The Iron Lady, Best Picture winner Spotlight, Mad Max, and classics like Stanley Kubrick’s 1971 film A Clockwork Orange and 2000’s The Patriot. And then for those who like to medicate with a healthy dose of mushy escapism, you’ll have to part with Eat Pray Love, Friends With Benefits (that’s the Justin Timberlake one, not the Ashton Kutcher), and My Best Friend’s Wedding.
As far as departing TV shows go, the only suffering parties seem to be the devoted fans of British home construction show Grand Designs, as well as British crime drama Hinterland (hey Netflix, what did British TV ever do to you?)
One of the biggest blows, however, will be seeing the widely beloved 1991 cult classic Hook leave the streaming platform, so make sure you say you believe in fairies a few more times before it utters its final crow.
Ahead, see all the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in July.