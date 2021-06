Everything Leaving Netflix In July 2021

Thankfully, there is a bounty of new movies and TV coming to the streaming platform . But of course, that also means that we need to say goodbye to some tried and true favorites. The good news is that we don’t have to part with too many titles in July, but nonetheless, there are a few names that might be a little painful to part with. First are a handful of critical darlings — The Iron Lady, Best Picture winner Spotlight, Mad Max, and classics like Stanley Kubrick’s 1971 film A Clockwork Orange and 2000’s The Patriot. And then for those who like to medicate with a healthy dose of mushy escapism, you’ll have to part with Eat Pray Love, Friends With Benefits (that’s the Justin Timberlake one, not the Ashton Kutcher), and My Best Friend’s Wedding.