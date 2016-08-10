When Peter Pan grew up and forgot his childhood, he turned into a corporate lawyer who neglected his family — at least according to the Hook version of things. Luckily our obsession with cast reunions pretty much guarantees we won't forget our youth. But it is quite startling to see that the Lost Boys who were never supposed to age are really all grown up as they celebrate the 25th anniversary of Hook.
Nostalgic production company 22 Vision brought back the boys and made them put on something like their old costumes to re-create scenes from the movie. The results are still adorable, as are their reminiscences about making the movie, which came out in 1991.
"You have to understand, when you're 15 and you're doing this Steven Spielberg movie with megastars — Robin Williams, Dustin Hoffman, Julia Roberts — you know you want to be cool,” Dante Basco, who played Rufio, told Entertainment Tonight of his initial reaction to that now-iconic costume. “I don’t know how cool I’m going to look with my belly button out!”
Today, the former child stars have all taken different professional paths — though many are creative. Basco is an actor, writer, and producer, who also voice-acted in Avatar: The Last Airbender. Raushan Hammond (Thud Butt) is an actor and professional magician. James Madio (Don't Ask) has been working steadily as an actor since his debut in Hook. Isaiah Robinson (Pockets) is a church choir master, composer, and children's music teacher in Chicago. Bo Georghe (Noseminer) was a gymnast in college, joined the Marines and then became a graphic designer. Twins Brett and Brian Willis (Sooner and Later) are now firefighters.
There was an inevitable sad note to their reunion, however, as this also marks the second anniversary of Robin Williams' death.
“I think for all of us [Robin’s death] was the death of our childhood,” Basco told ET. “There's sadness there, also there's a lot of space to kinda celebrate one of the most legendary artists of our time.”
